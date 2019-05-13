(SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly filming of two women in a Scottsdale hotel room -- in secret.
Police say Anthony Horvath of Glendale was arrested for unlawful recording.
The incident happened May 10 at the 3 Palms Hotel near 77th Street and McDowell Road in Scottsdale.
On that day, a woman called Scottsdale police to report that she and her female friend had discovered that they had been recorded on a cell phone in their hotel room.
The woman said earlier in the day, she and her friend had been at the hotel pool, hanging out with three men.
The two women and the three men then "all decided to hang out in the room that belonged to the females," according to the police report.
The women later told the men they were going to shower and change, and asked the men to leave the room, promising to meet up later.
"After a period of time of showering, changing and in various states of undress, the females noticed that there was a cell phone propped up against the TV and in a state of recording," reads the police report.
The women told police they stopped the recording, then watched the videos on the phone. One video was 30 minutes long, and the other was 50 minutes long.
"In the videos, the female victims saw themselves naked and in various states of undress at this hotel room," according to the police report.
The women, who say they did not realize they were being recorded, called the police.
Officers interviewed the three men and determined that the cell phone belonged to Horvath. He "eventually admitted that he did, in fact, put the cell phone in record mode," according to the police report.
The report goes on to say that Horvath told officers he was planning to watch the videos, but "for no other reason than just to watch them" and denied "wanting to use them for sexual gratification or to post online or send anyone."
Police say Horvath may have been watching the videos live via Wi-Fi on another phone.
Horvath had a second cell phone he said belonged to his brother.
Horvath is due in court on May 28.
