GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Days after a deadly shooting, Glendale police arrested the man they said murdered another man outside of a Glendale bar.
Eduardo Lugo-Ramos, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday night.
Police said there was a "brief interaction" between Lugo-Ramos and Jorge “Daniel” Marmolejo-Jurado in the parking lot of La rubia y la morena bar at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
It ended with Lugo-Ramos firing multiple rounds, hitting Marmolejo-Jurado, police said.
The 27-year-old victim died at the scene.
Lugo-Ramos then took off.
Police said that thanks to interviews, they found out who the shooter was and Lugo-Ramos was arrested.
During police interviews, Lugo-Ramos said he admitted to his involvement in the shooting. He was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of misconduct involving weapons and one count of violating Shannon's Law, which makes it a felony to fire a gun randomly into the air.
