FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After weeks of investigation, police said they found the man who killed another man who was discovered lying in the middle of the street in Florence.
Kameron Cantrell, 24, was arrested on Wednesday.
Investigators didn't say what evidence they had on Cantrell or what led up to the murder.
Police said the victim, 39-year-old William Lewis, was found unconscious in the middle of Park Street on Sept. 9. It appeared he had been beaten on the back of his neck and shoulders, police said.
He later died at the hospital.
Detectives said they had a person of interest on Tuesday and then announced the arrest on Wednesday.
Cantrell is facing charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and negligent homicide.
The department said it is still looking for leads, information and evidence in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department Tip Line at 520-868-8331, or Det. Dan Helsdingen at 520-868-7632.