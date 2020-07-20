PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested on Saturday around 6 a.m. near Indian School Road and 7th Avenue after Phoenix Police responded to a welfare check on four children left alone at a hotel room.
When police arrived, according to court records, they found a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in the room without an adult.
The police were able to see injuries on almost every part of the 3-year-old's body according to the court records. Some of the injuries included a scab on his forehead, a large scab on his back near his shoulder blade, and all different kinds of scratches and bruises along his body.
33-year-old Mark Armenta was identified as the father of the four kids. He arrived back at the hotel and told police he was only gone for 15 minutes to get food.
Police confronted him about the 3-year-olds' injuries and he had excuses for majority of them including being injuries from being bitten by the other kids and that he fell off the counter.
Three of kids were interviewed according to the court records saying that they were spanked by both parents and Armenta had hit the 3-year-old.
Armenta was arrested and charged with child and vulnerable adult abuse intent.