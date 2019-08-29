GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly two weeks after it happened, police said they have arrested the man who they said beat up a veteran at a Glendale Denny's.
Officers arrested 32-year-old Ricky Soqui on Wednesday for the attack, police said.
According to police, a fight broke out between a group of people at the restaurant near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for suspect in assault on veteran at Glendale restaurant]
Police said Soqui assaulted 27-year-old Adam McClure and left him unconscious.
Soqui took off while witnesses performed CPR on McClure until emergency responders arrived, according to police.
McClure has life-threatening injuries.
Police said several tips came in and detectives were able to identify Soqui and three people of interest.
Soqui was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct.