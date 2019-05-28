SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested under the suspicion of the robbery and aggravated assault of a 91-year-old woman in Scottsdale on May 20.
The burglary happened around 12:15 p.m. at the victim's residence in the area of Miller Road and Third Street.
A neighbor, who initially reported the incident, saw the suspect walk into the victim's house and knock her down.
In an interview with police, the victim, who uses a walker, said she heard her doorbell ringing. Since her front door wasn't working, she opened her carport door when the suspect approached her.
Being hard of hearing, the victim said she also opened the storm door a little so she could communicate better with the man, now identified as Danny Nicholas Jr., according to court paperwork.
Nicholas asked the victim to give him a ride home. The victim denied his request since her vehicle was not working. He then asked for the keys to her vehicle. This is when the victim asked him to leave. The man then grabbed the victim by the wrist, court documents said.
As the victim asked him to leave again, the man pushed her, making her fall and hit her head on the tile floor.
After entering the victim's house and closing the carport door, Nicholas tried taking the victim's wedding ring from her hand, police said.
This is when the neighbor entered the home through the carport and told Nicholas to get off of the victim, according to the police report. The neighbor also pushed him to get out. Nicholas left through the front door.
Overcome with emotion, the victim was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
Officers talked to a clerk of a convenience store in the area where Nicholas was last seen that day. The clerk said the description of the suspect matched a man that came into the store. The clerk added that the man told him he just got out of jail.
Officers confirmed that the description of the suspect matched the description of a man who was just released from a Scottsdale jail a block from the convenience store.
In a photographic lineup, the victim and convenience store clerk identified Nicholas.
Nicholas was arrested later that day at his girlfriend's house. Court documents say that Nicholas is homeless, but he lived with his girlfriend for two months.
It is unknown whether or not Nicholas was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.
Official documents state that there's evidence Nicholas is an addict.
Nicholas was already on probation due to a May 18 arrest for drug possession and trespassing.
His other priors include trafficking stolen property, unlawful use of transportation and forgery.
Nicholas was booked into jail a $500,000 bond. If he is released, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.