PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested for aggravated assault after an argument in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says officers responded to a call of an assault around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday near 43rd and Peoria avenues. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that two men were verbally arguing over a traffic dispute.
Justus says 40-year-old David Shelton physically assaulted the victim, hit his car and also hit the victim with his car. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Shelton left the scene and hit two other vehicles nearby. Officers arrested him and booked him for aggravated assault, aggravated DUI-license suspended or revoked for DUI, assault and failure to give info or aid at an accident.
The victim's name has not been released.