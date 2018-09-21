Police has arrested a man after another man was seriously injured in a shooting in south Phoenix Friday evening, police said.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near Central and Southern avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The 30-year-old male victim, later identified as Nunez Carillo was transported to a hospital.
According to police, Carillo is critical but is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said that their investigators developed probable cause to arrest 39-year-old, Francisco Nunez Carillo for aggravated assault and other felony charges.
The victim and suspect knew each and were arguing prior to the shooting, police said.
(1) comment
That area has a lot of crime. I wonder why. Can anyone answer that question without being considered racist?
