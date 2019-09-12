SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he and a woman stole a dirt bike from a Scottsdale dealership.
The theft happened at a Western Honda after 2 p.m. on Sept. 5.
The dealership's surveillance cameras captured the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Mauricio Smith, getting out of an SUV, checking out the patio and then walking through the parts department.
Moments later, the man steps back out onto the patio and is seen grabbing the small CRF50 dirt bike.
The video shows a woman getting out the SUV to help him load the dirt bike into the back before speeding away.
Jason Dearchs, one of the dealership's owners, took to social media, calling on the public to help right the wrong. He even offered to give the stolen mini bike away to whoever helped find the thieves.
Police were eventually able to identify Smith as the suspect captured on video stealing the mini bike and arrested him.
They say the woman is still outstanding.
The mini dirt bike was recovered and returned to Western Honda.