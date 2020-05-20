PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they have arrested a man they believe shot and killed his wife and their roommate at their Phoenix home earlier this week. Estevanico Palmares, 37, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road near where Interstate 10 and State Route 143 intersect.

According to police, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots earlier in the day and then saw that the door to an apartment had been left open. Officers found the bodies of two people inside-- Cristina Palmares, 30, and a 35-year-old man. The unidentified victim was said to have been a roommate of the couple.

According to court documents, there was a history of domestic violence within the couple and police records from August 2019 indicated that Cristina was having an affair and Estevanico wanted a divorce.

According to court records, police discovered a gun in the upstairs bedroom and found four casings at the crime scene that matched the gun. Officers then received an anonymous tip that Estevanico was near 48th Street and East Broadway Road with shopping bags. He was seen throwing the gun under a vehicle when police arrived and he started running.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said that detectives spoke with Estevanico “and developed probable cause to book him into jail ….” He now faces two counts of first-degree murder. His arrest came one day after the shooting.

Estavanico told police after his arrest that he wasn't supposed to have a gun because of his prior arrests, according to court documents. He admitted to being at the scene of the crime. When police asked if he shot his wife and the other person, he nodded yes but wouldn't elaborate on a motive.