BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested after he shot at a group of men in a Lowe's parking lot in Bullhead City Monday afternoon, according to police.
Devin Monreal, 23, was in his parked car at the Lowe's near Mohave Valley Highway and Silver Creek Road when a group of four men pulled up next to him around 4:40 p.m.
Police say Monreal and the group of men did not know each other.
At some point, police say Monreal and the group of men got into a verbal argument and the four men got out of their truck to confront him, hitting his windshield.
That's when they say Monreal pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the men.
The men ran to safety as police say Monreal drove in circles around the parking lot continuing to shoot at them.
Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire.
One of the victim's brothers was at the Lowe's in another vehicle when he intentionally collided head-on with Monreal's vehicle to stop the shooting, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital after being injured in the crash.
Police say Monreal got out of his crashed vehicle and stole the victims' truck, fleeing the scene.
Officers were able to locate Monreal's apartment where he refused to exit. Police say Monreal was taken into custody after the Bullhead City SWAT team was deployed around 1 a.m.
He was booked into Mohave County Jail on a temporary felony warrant for attempted homicide.
The stolen truck was located near Monreal's residence.