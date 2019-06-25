PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that took place at a Phoenix hotel over the weekend.
According to police, Ulysses Robinson, 32, grabbed a man named Dwayne Dale who was supposed to be meeting a woman called "Ma" at a Phoenix hotel in the area of 23rd and Northern avenues, just east of Interstate 17 the night of Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Dale told police that when he tried to leave, Robinson elbowed him to stop him. Court documents say Dale thought his life was at risk at this point.
Dale told police that Robinson and a man armed with a gun took his phone, sunglasses and cigarettes.
Dale said he managed to get away when Robinson and the unknown man weren't paying attention, court documents report.
While responding to Dale's 911 call, Phoenix Police Officer Kristofer Gries noticed a man walking north on the Black Canyon Freeway access road who matched the description of one of the suspects.
That man, later identified as Robinson, tried to run from Gries, hopping a fence into a construction site, according to court documents. He was eventually taken into custody.
Police said a review of surveillance video footage confirmed Robinson was in the room with Dale.
Robinson was already on probation and has a criminal record with various violent felonies, according to court documents.
The charges Robinson is facing for this incident include armed robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, resisting arrest and dangerous drug possession.
Police have not released any information about the armed man who allegedly accompanied Robinson.
(1) comment
Hey, he or she has dreadlocks for jail bars over face or hinny. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.