PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is in jail after he was found hanging out in the attic of one home, and trying to burn down another house in the same neighborhood.
Daryl Dunson is facing one count of arson and another count of residential burglary after he told Phoenix police that he was trying to find his 4-year-old son, whom he said was kidnapped by a man named "Joe".
Dunson told authorities he was searching for his son in the attic of a house near 21st Avenue and Camelback Road, around 8 a.m. on June 3.
That is when the resident of the home heard noise coming from his covered carport and discovered Dunson’s legs dangling down. Court paperwork shows that the victim yelled at the suspect, causing Dunson to jump down and take off. The resident of that home called police and was able to give a description of the suspect.
About nine minutes later, police responded to a house fire a few blocks over at 21st and Highland avenues.
Phoenix police said Dunson had torched the home’s wooden side paneling. The suspect later told law enforcement that he thought Joe may be at that house, and that the person who lived at the home had murdered multiple children.
Court documents show that Dunson searched that home’s attic in an attempt to find these children, and when Joe did not answer the door, Dunson tried to burn down the house.
No one named Joe lives at either house.
“It’s random almost, but not so random,” said Trinidad Arce, who lives in the home that was set on fire. “Who randomly walks the street with a blow torch?”
“Someone had a blow torch and shotgun shells and a knife and was blow-torching my house and trying to catch the windows inside on fire,” said Arce. “I broke down. Like, what am I going to come home to? Was I going to come home to a damaged house or no house at all? No pets?”
Arce was at the San Diego International Airport when the blaze broke out. Her dogs were inside the home, but made it out safely.
Dunson was arrested around the corner from that house, on his way to his friend’s house.
Police found a lighter on Dunson, who said that he threw away the torch that he used to set the home on fire.
He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.
Might better check that ID a bit more carefully; that person does not look like the name would fit.
Toss back over the wall ( on fire )
I say, I say , That boyneeds killing! [scared]
