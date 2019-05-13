ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Eloy Police Department said a man was arrested after his wife's body was discovered in the passenger seat of his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
An Eloy police detective stopped the driver, 70-year-old Rodney Puckett, near the area of Toltec Road and Interstate 10.
Puckett, an Oklahoma native traveling through Eloy, told the detective that his 74-year-old wife, Linda Puckett, died at a Texas hotel during their trip. Puckett said he put his wife's lifeless body in the vehicle to move her to the next destination.
His wife's body was turned over to the Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office to determine her cause of death.
The Eloy Police Department is working with Texas law enforcement to decide whether it was death by homicide. They are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Puckett was booked into the Pinal County Jail for the charge of abandonment of concealment of a body.
This isn't the first time I've heard of elderly people not wanting to let go of a husband or wife who has died so they keep the body with them.
