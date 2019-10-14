PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A book store burglar was caught after he came back for some of the items he dropped during a burglary of a book store in Prescott he used to work at, police said.
Officers were called out to Peregrine Books when its burglary alarm went off around 4:40 a.m. on Monday.
When they got there, they found the back door open and a cash box plus other items in the alley.
While officers were on the scene, 34-year-old Jonathan Breninger came up to where they were in the alley. When officers shined their flashlights on him and said they were police, he ran off, according to investigators.
Officers chased after him and caught him a short time later.
Police said he admitted to just burglarizing the store and being a former employee.
Breninger also injured himself when he used a hammer to break a window to get inside the book store, so firefighters treated him for minor injuries, police said.
He was booked into jail on burglary and criminal damage charges.
Police applauded Peregrine Books for having a burglar alarm that led to the officers' quick response.