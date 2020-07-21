PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers arrested a man in Prescott Valley after police say he committed felony property damage, assault, and attempted burglary.
On Monday, July 20, Prescott Valley police received several phone calls about a man driving erratically and "doing doughnuts" in a parking lot near State Route 69 and Stoneridge Drive around 2:30 p.m.
The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Jody Crispin, tried to ram the vehicle through the door of a business. Police say Crispin ran away after he wasn't able to break into the building. He caused $75,000 in damage to the building and inventory inside.
After police arrived, officers were told Crispin had assaulted and choked his girlfriend in the vehicle before his erratic driving. The woman was able to escape and run to a nearby business for help, but Crispin ran after her. Police say Crispin almost caught his girlfriend, but employees at the store locked the doors before he was able to grab her. That's when witnesses say Crispin began driving around the parking lot and tried to drive into the store.
Several hours later, an officer and his K-9 on patrol found Crispin near Pecos Drive and Robert Road. After the K-9 went after him, Crispin immediately surrendered and was arrested, police said.
Crispin was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center and faces charges for aggravated assault, felony endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage per domestic violence, felony criminal damage and attempted burglary.