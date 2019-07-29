CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two kids were hurt when a vehicle crashed into their Chandler home over the weekend, according to the Chandler Police Department.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the neighborhood northeast of Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue, near Gazelle Meadows Park.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2007 Toyota halfway inside a home. A man later identified as Michael Ortega was standing next to the driver's side of the car.
In court documents, police describe Ortega as appearing to be staggering and confused. They also said he tried to run away when they identified themselves.
Police note seeing a second man running after him, yelling that Ortega was the driver who crashed into the home.
As Ortega tried to jump over a wall in the yard to get to Erie Street, court documents say police were able to grab and detain him in handcuffs.
While Ortega was apologizing, police said they noted smelling a strong whiff of alcohol coming from his breath.
The owner of the home the car crashed into said he witnessed Ortega in the driver's seat and added that the collision injured his kids. The children, ages 6 and 12, had fallen asleep while watching a movie in the living room when the accident happened. He said they both suffered bleeding of the head, according to court documents. Both kids went to a local hospital.
The house sustained thousands of dollars worth of damages.
While processing Ortega at the Chandler Police Department, court documents say authorities found suspected marijuana and a glass pipe on him.
When speaking to police, Ortega reportedly confessed to drinking two to three beers and smoking some weed before driving. Police said sobriety tests conducted at the department indicated that Ortega was likely impaired at the time of the crash. Blood samples from Ortega were also taken as evidence.
Ortega will have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7. The charges he faces include aggravated assault, hit-and-run with injury, and drug paraphernalia possession.
