PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix police arrested a man Friday after he was seen waiving steel pipes in a busy intersection and hitting one of the cops as they tried to take him into custody.
Phoenix Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said officers were called to the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road Friday morning after a man was reported flailing at cars in the street with a piece of steel.
When officers arrived, they spotted 30-year-old Donnie Jermaine White in the roadway swinging two 44-inch pieces of 3/4 inch rebar, the type used in construction, at passing traffic in the road, Thompson said.
At one point, White ran towards a car that was driving north along 24th Street approaching Camelback Road, said Thompson. The car stopped and White began pulling on the passenger door, trying to get inside.
An officer arriving on scene saw White try to get into the car and pulled his revolver to respond. The car pulled away and White ran toward the police waving the steel in his hands.
Holstering his gun, the officer took out his Taser and fired at White as he threw the rebar at the officer.
Thompson said White ran a short distance before officers were able to arrest him.
The officer who was hit in the shin is an 18-year-veteran with the Phoenix Police Dept. and had minor injuries.
White told investigators that he had been smoking P.C.P. prior to the incident, said Thompson.
