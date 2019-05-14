MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after he assaulted a police officer and started a standoff on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the man, identified as 34-year-old Juan Luis Beltran, led officers on a pursuit, which came to a stop near Broadway Road just before 3 p.m. after Department of Public Safety troopers used stop sticks.
Beltran came to a stop but wouldn't get out of his pickup truck. Officers and troopers arrived and took action.
"The vehicle was disabled but they couldn't see into the car because of the heavy tint of the windows so less lethal tactics and some munitions were deployed to get a visual on that suspect," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.
Eventually, Beltran got out of the truck and authorities used nonlethal ways, such as stung bags and rubber bullets, to take him down.
"It's meant to deescalate, to give us options so that we can keep that force to absolutely only what's necessary," said Sgt. Lewis.
He went over the freeway barrier but then stayed down.
Beltran was then taken into custody.
Lewis said this all started at a convenience store near 24th and Roosevelt streets where the Beltran stole some items.
When the officer arrived, Beltran was getting ready to leave in his pickup truck. The officer commanded him to stop and then tried to arrest him in his truck, Lewis said.
"That officer was stuck in the doorway as the suspect was trying to flee the scene," Lewis said.
She was not seriously hurt.
Lewis said Beltran then got onto the Loop 202 and headed east. DPS helped police stop the driver and take him into custody.
"It was well-worth the use of the less lethal tactics and munitions to avoid any more serious injury," Lewis said.
"Compliance at the (convenience store) scene could have prevented all of this," Lewis said.
The Loop 202 was shut down in both directions but the northbound side reopened just after 3:30 p.m.
The southbound side was reopened about 20 minutes after that.
