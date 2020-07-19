PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday around 4:40 p.m. near Campbell and 23rd avenues.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man shot and transported him to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police were able to make contact with the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Pinon by phone while on scene. He returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
According to police, Pinon knows the victim.
When police interviewed Pinon, he admitted to the shooting.
Pinon is being charged with aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.