PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police have arrested a man they say stole lottery tickets from Phoenix stores, one of them twice.
The two stores Leonard Smith, 28, is accused of robbing are only about five minutes away from each other by car – one at Interstate 17 and Glendale Avenue and the other south of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[MAP: The two crime scenes]
According to police, Smith went behind the counter of the convenience store south of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and stole lottery tickets shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
“Smith was seen cashing some of those tickets at a grocery store later that afternoon,” according to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department.
On the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 26, Smith hit the store at I-17 and Glendale Avenue, according to police.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Smith went back to the store and pushed a clerk as he took lottery tickets and cigarettes, Lewis said.
Police released surveillance video of the last robbery.
Officers picked up Smith on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Lewis said he “admitted his involvement” and was booked into Maricopa County’s Fourth Avenue Jail.