BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he beheaded his roommate's dog over the weekend.
According to police, the incident occurred Saturday night near the area of Broadway and Miller roads in Buckeye.
The victim told officers that she was moving her belongings out of a home she shared with 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza. The victim said she had her dog with her but lost track of it for a while.
A few hours later, the woman and her friends, who were helping her move, noticed Vega Meza was trying to load a small box onto a truck without anyone seeing him.
That's when the victim confronted Vega Meza and asked him what was in the box.
According to police, Vega Meza reportedly just smiled at her.
The victim then opened the box and found her dead dog inside.
Police say the dog had been mutilated and was headless.
The victim told officers that she was so distraught and upset about the discovery that she waited until Sunday to contact them.
On Sunday afternoon, officers found Vega Meza walking in a Buckeye neighborhood took him into custody.
Vega Meza told officers that he knew why he was being arrested and admitted his involvement in the crime.
The suspect told officers that he wrapped the dog in a string and then cut it open with a razor blade.
Vega Meza added that he killed the dog because the victim owed his mother rent money. He later told officers that he knew what he did wasn't right. The suspect also admitted to killing and torturing other animals in the past, according to court documents.
Vega Meza was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on two counts related to animal cruelty. The suspect was also charged with a count of misdemeanor assault after he attacked another prisoner.
(2) comments
There is your next Ted Bundy.
These laws just aren't tough enough. He will be out soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.