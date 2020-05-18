PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was arrested after police said he admitted to shooting and killing another man in west Phoenix on Sunday.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and San Juan Avenue, which is south of Bethany Home Road. Court documents said 33-year-old Robert A. Crow saw the victim, 39-year-old Christopher Salles, outside his trailer and thought he was intimidating him. So when Salles left on his bicycle, Crow got his 9mm gun.
Crow caught up with Salles and talked to him. When Salles was about 10 feet away, Crow shot him, investigators said. Salles went into the alley and dropped off his bicycle. Crow didn't think he'd hit Salles, so he shot him again at a distance of about 50 feet, according to court documents. Salles walked about another 150 feet before collapsing. He later died at the hospital.
According to police, Crow admitted to smoking methamphetamine, marijuana and drinking alcohol the night before. He's a convicted felon so he's not allowed to have a gun. Police also said Crow is on pretrial release and was wearing an ankle monitor.
Crow was arrested and was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, probation violation and possessing a weapon by a prohibited person.