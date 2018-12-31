TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have arrested a man after they say he exposed himself, defecated and then damaged a business in front of a group of people at a busy Tempe mall.
According to court paperwork, Michael Guoladdle, 46, was waiting to be served at Tilt Studios inside the Arizona Mills Mall, 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, in Tempe. When he did not get served he threw a promotional sign at the bar and began to take off his clothes.
Court documents say Guoladdle then defecated on the bar floor. At least thirteen patrons, including minors under 15 years old, watched as Guoladdle walked downstairs where he threw two more signs to the floor before he was detained by private security.
Guoladdle was arrested and taken to Tempe City Jail where he will face charges of 3 counts of felony indecent exposure, 10 counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, public nuisance and defecating in public.
Courtroom documents indicate Guoladdle did about $800 worth of damage at the establishment. Documents also indicate Guoladdle has a history of mental illness.
