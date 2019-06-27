MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Lyft driver is facing several charges after police said he sexually assaulted a customer in Maricopa on Sunday morning.
Police said 43-year-old Rayan Jarjes picked up the victim at a friend's house after drinking at a Maricopa bar.
During the ride to her home, the victim and Jarjes talked about relationships and how hard it was to find the right person, according to court documents. Jarjes then asked if she wanted to "do things with him," but she said she doesn't know him.
According to court documents, Jarjes then pulled over, got out of the car, opened the back door, and kissed the victim on the lips and bit her lips.
He then got back into the driver's seat and continued driving.
Jarjes then asked if the victim wanted to lie down since she looked tired. She did.
While she was asleep, police said Jarjes sexually assaulted her while continuing to drive.
Jarjes then stopped the car for a second time, got out and forced her to touch him and tried to get her to perform oral sex on him, according to court paperwork.
Police said the victim believes Jarjes took pictures of her with his cellphone.
The victim was then dropped off at her house, where police said she called a friend who then contacted officers about what happened.
Officers then pulled over Jarjes. When he got out of the car, police said his zipper was down.
When officers talked to Jarjes, he said he stopped two times to try and wake up the victim, according to court paperwork, and he used the light on his cellphone to check if she was alright and "may have accidentally taken a photograph of her."
He said the Lyft camera attached to the windshield of his vehicle didn't have an SD card to record.
During another interview, Jarjes later admitted to "several" of the allegations after officers said the victim would be medically examined and they raised the possibility of his DNA being on the victim, court documents said.
He said the victim asked him to do those things and threatened to call the police if he didn't, court paperwork said.
Jarjes was booked on one count of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of sex abuse.
