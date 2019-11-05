LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a Laveen man accused of stalking his wife first asked Siri if it was a crime to use a GPS tracker on her car.
Bobby Lee Hatfield, 49, was arrested on Oct. 29 on charges of stalking and harassment.
Hatfield's former wife called police after she says she discovered a GPS tracking device on her car.
During their investigation, police say they discovered that the account linked to the tracking device belonged to Hatfield. They also say the credit card used to open the account for the tracking device was found in Hatfield's possession.
When police later interviewed Hatfield, he admitted "he did place the GPS tracker on the victim's vehicle, but it was a joke," according to court documents. He said he "just wanted to see where the victim was going."
Hatfield told police he "checked with Siri on his cell phone and was advised it was not a crime to use a GPS tracker," stated the court documents.
He is due to make a court appearance on Thursday, Nov. 7.