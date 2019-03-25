BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a juvenile they believe created a social media threat toward a Buckeye high school Monday.
According to the Buckeye Police Department, the threat was posted on social media toward Youngker High School.
After they were made aware of the threat overnight, police say the juvenile who posted the threat was arrested and booked into jail.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
