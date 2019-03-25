YOUNGKER HIGH SCHOOL

The threat was made toward Youngker High School

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a juvenile they believe created a social media threat toward a Buckeye high school Monday.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, the threat was posted on social media toward Youngker High School

After they were made aware of the threat overnight, police say the juvenile who posted the threat was arrested and booked into jail.

No further details were released.

