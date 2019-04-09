TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Gilbert man has been arrested for reportedly causing a ruckus at the Jack In The Box restaurant on Mill Avenue in Tempe.
Lorenzo Sanchez, 22, faces multiple charges including criminal damage and assault.
Police say that on April 3, at around 1:30 a.m., Sanchez placed his order at the restaurant's "walk-up" window, then went to pay.
But when his two credit cards were declined, he was asked to leave.
Sanchez did leave, briefly.
But police say he then came back, pushing past other customers waiting for their food, and punched the glass in the walk-up window.
According to the police report, one of the customers tried to get away from Sanchez, and Sanchez "shoved the customer/victim, causing him to hit the wall and fall down to the ground."
The victim grabbed his scooter in an attempt to get away from Sanchez, but police say "Sanchez picked up the scooter and broke it while throwing it around." The victim was injured in the scuffle.
The police report states Sanchez "exhibited extremely violent and hostile behavior directed toward strangers."
Sanchez then forced open a locked door of the Jack In The Box, went inside, and "shoved a computer and register over the counter and onto the floor," according to the police report.
The employee inside became fearful that Sanchez was going to assault him, and "drew his knife in self-defense while telling Lorenzo to leave."
After Sanchez walked out of the restaurant police say he began harassing people in cars outside.
He was taken into custody without incident a short time later.
Police say Sanchez has had prior arrests for disorderly conduct, fighting, trespassing, burglary and theft.
The police report states that Sanchez caused about $5,000 worth of damage to the restaurant.
(1) comment
That "rich cultural heritage" benefiting us every single day.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.