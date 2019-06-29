MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The investigation of the 4-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike continues, reported the Mesa Police Department on Saturday.
The incident happened on Thursday, June 27.
Irene Mahoney, a public information officer of the Mesa Police Department, says the investigation reveals that the driver hit the boy after pulling away from a home.
Investigators think the driver also backed up over the child, Mahoney added.
It is still unknown whether impairment had anything to do with the incident. This won't be uncovered until possibly next week, Mahoney said.
No charges are currently filed.
The family of the child created a GoFundMe page to assist with their loss.
Why do they print these stories with zero details? Can they at least wait until there is something informative to report?
