GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person was transported to a hospital following an early morning crash in Glendale.
The crash involving three vehicles occurred at the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to Glendale police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital for an unknown injury. A child was also involved in the crash but was not transported, police said.
The incident occurred near another crash scene at 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police said that a truck hit a power pole and caused an outage in the area.
It's unknown at this time if the power outage from the other crash contributed to the crash on 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
The intersection is closed at this time while police investigate.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
The intersection of N 83rd Avenue and W Camelback Road is closed due to a serious injury traffic collision. Pls seek alternate travel routes. #PhxTraffic @valleymetro @GlendaleAZPD pic.twitter.com/BfsUWTSRhS— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 11, 2019
