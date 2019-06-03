PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Police say two people are in custody after a group of individuals stole a car and then crashed the vehicle into a fence in Chandler Monday morning.
According to Chandler police, suspects crashed the car into a fence near the area of Price and Ray roads, not far from the Loop 101.
Police reported the car was stolen.
It was reported that three suspects fled from the car however, Chandler Police were able to apprehend two.
Chandler police currently looking for the remaining suspects who fled from the stolen vehicle.
No other details have been released at this time.
