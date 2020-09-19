PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Possible impairment is being investigated in a car crash in Phoenix Saturday night that sent two people to the hospital.
Firefighters were called to the intersection of 35th Ave and Indian School Road at around 10 p.m. Two adults were injured in the crash. One patient has serious injuries while the other has minor injuries.
There's no word yet on what led up to the wreck. But Phoenix police on scene say officers are investigating if impairment was a factor that caused the crash.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.