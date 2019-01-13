PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police said he crashed into another car in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.
Police said 39-year-old Saturino Santoyo was heading east on McDowell Road when he crossed the center line and hit the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro just before 3 a.m. near 51st Avenue.
A pickup truck driver that was behind the Camaro also hit the Camaro.
Santoyo died at the scene.
The passenger in the Camaro was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver had only minor injuries.
The pickup truck driver wasn't hurt.
Police said impairment was a factor in the crash.
An investigation is underway.
