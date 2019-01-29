PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A suspected impaired driver has been detained after a north Phoenix crash that left three children seriously hurt.
It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Fire officials say the three young victims were a 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. The 16-year-old was the licensed driver of the pickup truck.
Police say the suspected impaired driver of a black sedan turned left in front of the pickup truck. He has since been detained.
All three children were taken to a nearby trauma center in serious condition.
An adult patient was also treated on the scene but refused transport.
