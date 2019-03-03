PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver was arrested after a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Phoenix.
The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 48th Street and Baseline Road.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a Chevy Cobalt made a left turn in front of the motorcycle at the intersection when he had a green light.
The motorcycle rider and his female passenger were thrown from the bike. Police say neither of them were wearing a helmet.
They were both rushed to a hospital.
The male motorcycle rider, 56-year-old William Curran, died at the hospital. The 59-year-old female passenger remains hospitalized in extremely critical condition.
The driver of the Chevy Cobalt, 28-year-old Thane Dennison, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police say he showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
No, despite what you think, you are NOT OK to drive after you have been drinking. How hard is that to understand?
