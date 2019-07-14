CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --  Police say a husband has been arrested for second-degree murder for accidentally shooting and killing his wife at their Chandler home Sunday morning.

[VIDEO: Woman shot, killed at Chandler home]

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101.

Chandler police say they received a 911 call from a "hysterical" woman saying that someone in the home had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as Elshaymaa Elmesilhy.

Investigators learned that Elmesilhy's husband, 37-year-old Mustafa Hussein, arrived home from work and, "in the process of unloading his firearm, inadvertently shot Elmesilhy," according to Chandler police.

Police say that after the initial shot was fired, Hussein panicked and inadvertently fired another round, which struck the bedroom floor. 

"He went to secure his Taurus 9 mm handgun. He retrieved the gun case from the closet and place it on the foot of the bed where his wife was laying. [sic] He thought he had removed the magazine from the gun and he cycled the slide on the firearm, ejecting a single cartridge onto the bed. The defendant then pointed the gun toward the window behind where the victim was lying in bed. He then pulled the trigger and then shot his wife in the chest," according to the police report.

Hussein then called 911 along with Elmesilhy's sister, who was staying at the residence with the couple and their two young children.

Hussein was arrested and booked into the Chandler/Gilbert Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(19) comments

Jess Itsme
Jess Itsme

I must admit, judging by this guy's mugshot, he does NOT look too shook-up about it! Idk...[unsure]

Report Add Reply
Noslippin
Noslippin

If it was just an accident, then it's an accident, not 2nd degree murder. Kind of odd for the police to charge him with 2nd degree murder which usually is done when someone is killed out of anger in the heat of the moment, without premeditation or planning. 🤔

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Come on buddy, who are you trying to fool? I bet the lady had a life insurance policy, they were having marital problems, she was threatening to leave him, or he had another woman. One of those is the reason for this “accident”.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Muslim shenannigans

Report Add Reply
WarVet
WarVet

Sure appears suspicious. Sister living in the home? Doesn't look good. We will see at the trial, if it goes that far.

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

so he thought it was "funny" to point what he thought was an unloaded handgun at his wife and pulled the trigger? great joke, psycho.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

Second degree murder? That seems grossly over charged according to the info in the article. Doesn't even seem to be a manslaughter. Seems more like a negligent homicide at most.

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Oh, daddy. You truly are a special kind of stupid. Why would he clear his weapon toward the vicinity of his wife? I’m not sure about you, but when I clear my firearm, it’s pointed in a direction far away from a person. I thought this was common sense

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Poor lady.. perfect example of how crime can happen ANYWHERE

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Better headline...."Money shot gone wrong in Chandler"

Report Add Reply
Robs
Robs

Comments disabled

Report Add Reply
CatGirl66
CatGirl66

Another myth debunked.

Report Add Reply
YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

QEPD

Report Add Reply
Swiss_cheese
Swiss_cheese

Arizona fail again to protect the Citizen

Report Add Reply
DesertSun
DesertSun

how is Arizona responsible? This is a private home

Report Add Reply
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

Better gun laws. Husbands should not have guns.

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

And why shouldn’t he have had a gun? What in the article is indicative of him being a prohibited carrier?

Report
JF Conlon
JF Conlon

WK - Just pointing out that husbands can sometimes be dangerous to wives and others. Hard to be serious here sometimes.

Report
Noslippin
Noslippin

How is Arizona responsible for the irresponsible acts of individuals? A person is responsible for their own conduct, not the State or government...

Report Add Reply

