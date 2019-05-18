PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix shooting that started as a robbery Saturday night is being investigated, says the Phoenix Police Department.
Around 7:30 p.m., Sgt. Vince Lewis of Phoenix Police reported that the incident happened near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
The person that was shot is expected to survive.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Updates will be released as the investigation continues.
(3) comments
AZ Family news staff. I understand that all facts are not known at the time a story is reported. I've read 5 stories this morning though that have all felt completely void of any information at all. Boy grazed by bullet, truck rolls over, summer temps higher than spring temps, officer involved shooting, and now this story. Whatever happened to reporting the full story once its available and not just trying to break the story? Its seems to be worse on Sundays also. Skeleton crew or staffing issues possibly?
It's the week end, they only have grade school kids doing the reporting. Really bad reporting on azfamily as usual.
Was the Challenger hurt? That's all that matters..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.