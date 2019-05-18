27TH AVE BETHANY HOME GSW
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix shooting that possibly started as a robbery Saturday night is being investigated, says the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., Sgt. Vince Lewis of Phoenix Police reported that the incident happened near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The person that was shot is expected to survive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Updates will be released as the investigation continues. 

 

