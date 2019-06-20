PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after two people were hurt in separate drive-by shootings in the same neighborhood.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a woman reported she was shot in the foot by someone driving by in an SUV near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street just before 1:30 a.m.
She was with a man who was not injured. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
As officers were investigating this shooting, another man told them that someone drove by in a truck earlier and shot at him and he was grazed in the arm.
Thompson said there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
