GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Goodyear Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night outside a shopping center.
The incident happened near a Walmart Supercenter at Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street, just south of Interstate 10.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Goodyear police also tape off the Wells Fargo bank across the street from the shooting.
No other details have been released at this time.
