BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a situation where shots were fired and a vehicle collision occurred at a home improvement store in Bullhead City on Monday.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the shooting and vehicle collision happened in the parking lot of the Lowe's located on AZ-95.
The wreck sent one person to the hospital with injuries, police say.
No shooting victims are reported at this time.
Officials want to stress to the public that this is not an active shooter situation.
The Bullhead City PD says the situation is still under investigation, and people should avoid the area of the scene at this time.
