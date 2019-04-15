AHWATUKEE (3TV/CBS 5) – Police on Friday say the human remains found in a burned-out Ahwatukee home earlier this month are that of the resident.
Gary Lee Duffield, 59, had not been seen since the home caught fire in 2017.
[WATCH: Resident vanished after 2017 fire]
Investigators did not release any information about how Duffield died.
Detectives have been investigating the case as a homicide and will continue to do so, Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said Monday.
[PHOTOS: Human remains discovered in burned-out Ahwatukee home]
Duffield's remains were discovered inside the home in a neighborhood near 48th Street and Ray Road on April 3.
Works crews were cleaning up the house, which has sat with a gigantic hole in the roof since 2017, so it could be rebuilt for the new owner.
The workers who found the bones initially thought they belonged to an animal. It was later determined that the bones were those of an adult male.
Neighbors were perplexed by the discovery.
"It just doesn't make sense for the fire department not to go into house and clear it out when it burned down like that," neighbor Trevor Lewis the next day. "You'd think they would have found the body sooner."
It took nearly two weeks for investigators to determine that Duffield had finally been found.
It's not clear how long his body had been in the rubble of the home.
Neighbors say Duffield had lived in the house with his mother since the 1980s. People who live in the area say that his mother died before the fire.
(7) comments
No, this doesn't make any sense. How is there a new owner if the owner died? DIdn't this have to go through probate? I'm so lost.
Yeah, there is more to this story.
sad. no friends. no family. just bills. a whole lotta unpaid bills sitting in the mailbox.
How did they live in the house since the 1980's? The house wasn't built until the 90's. Something fishy going on here.
Were the guys remains there the whole time?? If so, WTH???
NS, how small was they guy that they thought his bones were that of a dog. So there is a house fire and a missing person for the same time and no one put the two together?
"A man so small, he lived mostly in the refrigerator," sources say.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.