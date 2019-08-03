Body found at Arizona Grand Resort golf course
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Phoenix police are investigating after human remains were found near a resort golf course.

Police say the remains were found on the bank of a pond near the Arizona Grand Resort's golf course, located near Baseline Road and Interstate 10.

No other information has been released at this time

The investigation is ongoing.

