PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a south Phoenix Circle K.
The incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.
Phoenix police said one person was shot at the scene. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the suspects responsible. Police said the suspects were two men wearing dark clothing and were last seen running from the area. Officers are checking a nearby apartment.
Video from the Lyon's Roofing Newschopper showed several vehicles including police patrol vehicles surrounding the parking lot.
Crime tape also blocked off the entire gas station as police investigate the shooting.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
