PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an investigation is underway after a fight led to a homicide at a Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday night.
According to police, officers went out to the apartment complex near 19th and Peoria avenues around 11:30 p.m. in response to a domestic violence call.
Police say a 43-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of a 15-year-old boy and 22-year-old man.
The dispute turned physical after police say the mother's sons intervened.
At some point, the sons realized the man had stopped breathing. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say no arrests have been made and the two sons are currently considered "investigative leads."
The investigation remains ongoing.
