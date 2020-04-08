PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after they say a homeowner shot a suspect who wast trying to break into their home early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. at a home near 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
Officers on scene said that a homeowner had shot a suspect that was trying to break into the house. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.