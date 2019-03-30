PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--- One suspect has died after a homeowner shot him as he and another man attempted to enter a home in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near 19th and Peoria avenues.
According to Phoenix police, two men attempted to enter a home.
That's when the homeowner, who was armed, fired a weapon to stop the men from entering the home.
The 34-year-old male suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died. The other man was listed in critical but stable condition.
The case is under investigation.
(1) comment
Effective, I hope justified.
