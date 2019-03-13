PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeless man faces multiple charges after police said he sexually abused a woman waiting for the bus in Phoenix.
According to court paperwork, Darick Dywane Steverson came up behind the victim and put her in a headlock near 21st Avenue on Van Buren Street on March 5 just after 8 p.m.
He then punched her head, pulled her hair and "kissed and licked her face repeatedly," court documents said.
The 38-year-old man "humped her," made derogatory and threatening comments, then pulled down her shirt and groped her.
The attack went on for about 15 minutes and then Steverson dragged the woman up toward the front of the nearby Circle K where a witness finally intervened, police said.
The victim was able to get away and went back toward the bus stop, but Steverson followed until police arrived.
Police said the victim only suffered minor physical injuries.
Steverson was then arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault, assault, unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse. His bond was set at $50,000.
Police said Steverson has a long list of priors, including domestic violence assault, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
