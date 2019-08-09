PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen's uncle chased down a man in Phoenix after the suspect was found in the girl's room, police said.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Emmanuel Darden was in the 17-year-old girl's room on Sunday night, touching her, when she woke up.
She told to him to get out, and when he didn't she told her uncle that somebody was in her room.
The uncle then chased Darden out of the bedroom window and down the alley where he caught up with him and held him down until officers got there, police said.
Court paperwork said Darden told officers he didn't know how he got in the room and denied touching the girl.
Police said Darden is an addict and mentally disturbed. He was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
One of trillions on your streets . [censored]
