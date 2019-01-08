PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − According to police, a man is dead after he was shot during a home invasion in far north Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened in the area of North Valley Parkway and Jomax Road around 6:55 p.m.
Police said several suspects forced entry into the man's home when a fight between the a man and the suspects broke out. The man, identified as 50-year-old Travis Dunham, was shot.
He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Police said there were several other adults in the home at the time of the shooting but none of them were injured.
At this time, detectives are still attempting to identify the suspects involved.
The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were released.
Anyone with information concerning the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if wishing to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
